Senoko Energy Drives Sustainability Efforts With its First Virtual Cycling EventKV-Cycling-Event.jpg

Senoko

Energy partners with Garmin Singapore and T-RECs.ai to host its inaugural

virtual cycling event, Cycle for Change. Along with promoting a sustainable

lifestyle of cycling amongst Singaporeans, the energy provider hopes to support

renewable energy sources and reduce the city’s carbon footprint through

offsetting carbon emissions and partnering with 14 eco-merchants to encourage

more people to be conscious of their purchase decisions.

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 16 February 2022 – Looking to save the environment while burning

off some calories? Senoko Energy’s

virtual cycling event, Cycle for Change 2022, will take place from 10 March to

22 April and will help you and your family and friends get your heart rate up,

have some fun and reduce your carbon footprint!

Cycle

for Change is an extension of Senoko Energy’s #TakeCharge initiative, which is

the energy provider’s ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions, support

renewable energy sources, and encourage sustainable lifestyles across

households and corporates.

“As a company, we want to support and reward

the efforts of households and corporations taking charge of everyday choices as

part of Senoko Energy’s journey towards slowing down the impact of climate

change for future generations,” said Mr Graeme York, CEO of Senoko Energy.

Promoting a Sustainable Cycling Lifestyle in

Singapore

Singapore is pushing towards transforming the

city state into a greener and more sustainable city by 2030. The city plans on

tripling cycling paths from 460km to 1,320km – encouraging citizens to consider

cycling as a mode of travel and to participate in green commutes. The COVID-19

pandemic also has seen many purchasing bicycles and cycling more regularly.

Senoko Energy’s event gives Singaporeans further incentive to make changes to

their lifestyle and habits to help conserve energy.

Acknowledging that the road to zero carbon

emissions is not easy, Mr Graeme York said this event helps demonstrate how the

conscious decisions of households and corporates making lifestyle and business

changes can lead us on a path to significant emissions reduction.

Mr Edwin Shen, Community Manager of Garmin Singapore

expresses in agreement, “Change can start small with our daily

habits. As we return to offices after nearly two years

of working from home, Garmin Singapore hopes that people will keep the positive

lifestyle changes they have made since the start of the pandemic. Cycling fits

so nicely into our day-to-day commute and we believe that Cycle for Change will

help more people see that every pedal can go a long way.”

Eliminating Carbon Emissions with Cycle for

Change

Cycle for Change aims to

clock a total cycling distance of 1 million km. The completed distance will be

converted into Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to support Singapore’s

solar generation assets, eliminating 187,000kg of carbon emissions. In

addition, Senoko Energy and T-RECs.ai will pledge to offset an additional three

times more carbon emissions through the purchase of local RECs.

Mr Kang Jen Wee, CEO and Founder of T-RECs.ai

said: “T-RECs.ai is a licensed verifier for a globally recognised RECs registry

that safeguards against fraud. T-RECs.ai verifies the authenticity of RECs

generation, which contributes towards the development of renewable energy

sources. We are pleased to be supporting Cycle for Change in partnership with

Senoko Energy, to raise awareness of using RECs to mitigate carbon

emissions.”

Support

local eco-merchants and take part in challenges to win prizes

Senoko Energy further sweetens the deal

for participants by partnering with eco-merchants to offer up to 20% discounts

and weekly free beverages along the routes. By also participating in the 14

challenges organised by Senoko Energy, riders can stand the chance to win

attractive prizes. One such challenge, the “Workweek Biker” involves

participants cycling to work or school every weekday.

Some rewards include a

year’s supply of green energy worth $1,200 from Senoko Energy, Garmin

smartwatches, as well as personalised RECs to celebrate winners’ rides, and

challenge badges. To participate one simply has to register

online, connect and activate their Strava account.

Start pedalling your way to climate protection!