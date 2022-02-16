Senoko Energy Drives Sustainability Efforts With its First Virtual Cycling EventKV-Cycling-Event.jpg

Senoko
Energy partners with Garmin Singapore and T-RECs.ai to host its inaugural
virtual cycling event, Cycle for Change. Along with promoting a sustainable
lifestyle of cycling amongst Singaporeans, the energy provider hopes to support
renewable energy sources and reduce the city’s carbon footprint through
offsetting carbon emissions and partnering with 14 eco-merchants to encourage
more people to be conscious of their purchase decisions.
off some calories? Senoko Energy’s
virtual cycling event, Cycle for Change 2022, will take place from 10 March to
22 April and will help you and your family and friends get your heart rate up,
have some fun and reduce your carbon footprint!
Cycle
for Change is an extension of Senoko Energy’s #TakeCharge initiative, which is
the energy provider’s ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions, support
renewable energy sources, and encourage sustainable lifestyles across
households and corporates.
“As a company, we want to support and reward
the efforts of households and corporations taking charge of everyday choices as
part of Senoko Energy’s journey towards slowing down the impact of climate
change for future generations,” said Mr Graeme York, CEO of Senoko Energy.
Promoting a Sustainable Cycling Lifestyle in
Singapore
Singapore is pushing towards transforming the
city state into a greener and more sustainable city by 2030. The city plans on
tripling cycling paths from 460km to 1,320km – encouraging citizens to consider
cycling as a mode of travel and to participate in green commutes. The COVID-19
pandemic also has seen many purchasing bicycles and cycling more regularly.
Senoko Energy’s event gives Singaporeans further incentive to make changes to
their lifestyle and habits to help conserve energy.
Acknowledging that the road to zero carbon
emissions is not easy, Mr Graeme York said this event helps demonstrate how the
conscious decisions of households and corporates making lifestyle and business
changes can lead us on a path to significant emissions reduction.
Mr Edwin Shen, Community Manager of Garmin Singapore
expresses in agreement, “Change can start small with our daily
habits. As we return to offices after nearly two years
of working from home, Garmin Singapore hopes that people will keep the positive
lifestyle changes they have made since the start of the pandemic. Cycling fits
so nicely into our day-to-day commute and we believe that Cycle for Change will
help more people see that every pedal can go a long way.”
Eliminating Carbon Emissions with Cycle for
Change
Cycle for Change aims to
clock a total cycling distance of 1 million km. The completed distance will be
converted into Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to support Singapore’s
solar generation assets, eliminating 187,000kg of carbon emissions. In
addition, Senoko Energy and T-RECs.ai will pledge to offset an additional three
times more carbon emissions through the purchase of local RECs.
Mr Kang Jen Wee, CEO and Founder of T-RECs.ai
said: “T-RECs.ai is a licensed verifier for a globally recognised RECs registry
that safeguards against fraud. T-RECs.ai verifies the authenticity of RECs
generation, which contributes towards the development of renewable energy
sources. We are pleased to be supporting Cycle for Change in partnership with
Senoko Energy, to raise awareness of using RECs to mitigate carbon
emissions.”
Support
local eco-merchants and take part in challenges to win prizes
Senoko Energy further sweetens the deal
for participants by partnering with eco-merchants to offer up to 20% discounts
and weekly free beverages along the routes. By also participating in the 14
challenges organised by Senoko Energy, riders can stand the chance to win
attractive prizes. One such challenge, the “Workweek Biker” involves
participants cycling to work or school every weekday.
Some rewards include a
year’s supply of green energy worth $1,200 from Senoko Energy, Garmin
smartwatches, as well as personalised RECs to celebrate winners’ rides, and
challenge badges. To participate one simply has to register
online, connect and activate their Strava account.
Start pedalling your way to climate protection!