Senoko Energy Rewards Customers With Delights To Illuminate Holiday SeasonSenoko Picture 1.jpg

Senoko Energy introduces thoughtfully curated offers & special giveaways to reward customers and brighten up the festive season

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2020 – Reimagine the holiday celebrations with Senoko Energy, as the authorised electricity retailer kicks off its year-end “Ho-Ho-Home with Senoko” campaign with a series of thoughtfully curated offers and festive giveaways, alongside a cheery Christmas video. While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year with social distancing measures and travel restrictions in place, Senoko Energy seeks to share rewards that will help invigorate celebrations while sparking ways Singaporeans can relish the festivities even as they stay home this season.

Senoko Energy has released a 3-minute video starring home-grown vocal group MICappella, which seeks to put a spotlight on the many different ways to celebrate the season at home. With the use of imagination and selected rewards from Senoko Energy, the band spends Christmas at home in a uniquely local way with their families, creating endearing memories.

As part of the campaign, Senoko Energy is running a social media contest that encourages the public to submit tips on how they plan to reimagine their festive celebrations in the comfort of home. The contest will span over 2 weeks and the 10 most creative entries will stand to win a $50 GrabFood voucher.

Heather Ang, Head of Marketing at Senoko Energy said: “With travel restrictions still widely in place, we hope to help keep festivities merry with our rewards, even as our customers celebrate Christmas at home”.

“November 2020 also marks the second anniversary of our launch in Singapore’s Open Electricity Market, and we want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their support with compelling rewards and benefits.” She added.

Smart Rewards

To help bring the Christmas cheer to homes through its loyalty programme, Smart Rewards, Senoko Energy has partnered with home & lifestyle brands to offer three festive giveaways:

1 lucky customer will stand to win a Thermomix® TM6 and a unique opportunity to enjoy a “Cook & Bond” private cooking session for the whole family (worth over $2,500).

20 customers will also win a specially curated DIY winter-themed terrarium.

800 customers will get to redeem a $10 GrabFood e-voucher

Existing customers can participate in these festive lucky draws by submitting their interest within their Senoko Energy online account or via the mobile app.

Other highlights within the Smart Rewards programme include discounts from merchant partners such as Fassler Gourmet, RedMart, Lazada, Sonos, BooksActually, etch&bolts, CatchPlay, The Art of Sake, and more, to help kick-start the gift-giving.

