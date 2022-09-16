Sense Demonstrates Real-time Smart Meter App for Consumers at ENLIT Asia

Breakthrough AI for Smart Meters Brings New Insights at the Grid Edge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Attendees at ENLIT Asia will experience the first live demonstration of the Sense application, which uses artificial intelligence and high resolution waveform data to deliver unique insights at the grid edge. The conference starts September 20 in Bangkok.

The award-winning Sense app will be shown in Hall 100, Stand 317. In the Sense app, conference attendees will see a live demonstration of appliances as they turn on and off, and how much energy the individual appliances are using in the moment.

The Sense app runs on next generation, AI-capable smart meters, turning them into intelligent grid edge devices. With AI for smart meters, Sense delivers the ability for energy providers to:

Improve their customer engagement and satisfaction with real-time, detailed device detection, consumption insights, and in-home intelligence;

Leverage flexibility behind the meter with both behavioral and automated, implicit and explicit, demand side response;

Detect and geolocate faults on the grid;

Enhance demand forecasting; and

Improve consumption reduction for mandated energy efficiency programmes.

Also, during the conference, on September 21 at 13:10, Michael Jary, International Managing Director at Sense, will speak at a Knowledge Hub session about how artificial intelligence at the grid edge can unlock domestic flexibility for energy suppliers, transform their customer experience, and drive loyalty. For more on this topic, download the Sense white paper “One Small Step for Smart Meters, One Giant Leap for Climate Change” at https://international.blog.sense.com/asia-pacific-one-small-step-for-smart-meters

Said Michael Jary: “There is a growing recognition that next generation smart meters with AI capability have a transformative role to play in the world’s energy transition. By engaging with consumers through real-time device detection, the Sense app can help them identify energy waste, track their electricity costs and save. Through customer engagement and automation, Sense intelligence will enable energy providers to meet carbon reduction goals. Already, in North America, nearly 2 million meters are planned for upgrade to next generation meters that support the Sense app.”

The key to this transformation is the combination of AI and data. Currently most smart meters upload 15-minute interval data that can’t support real-time consumer experiences. Sense’s load disaggregation samples power at many thousands of times per second, then uses high resolution waveform data analysis to track device activity in homes and to diagnose a range of failure modes in devices and the grid. As Sense intelligence becomes integrated into smart home devices, such as EV chargers, air conditioning units, and water heaters, it will be able to trigger automations that reduce carbon emissions even further and support demand flexibility programs.

With unprecedented levels of engagement compared to most utility apps and websites, the Sense app has demonstrated the potential for 8% average annual energy savings in utility pilot programs, with up to 25% savings for engaged users. The potential for peak demand management is even higher. In a joint project with OhmConnect, Sense users lowered their home energy usage 18% during events, a 160% increase in savings compared to users in the same program without Sense.

At the Conference

ENLIT Asia attendees can visit Stand 317 in Hall 100 to see a live demonstration of Sense with a variety of household appliances.

About Sense

Sense’s mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not “smart.” Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Learn more: https://sense.com.

