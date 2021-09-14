Sense Demonstrates True Real-Time Residential Load Disaggregation and AI at The Future of Utilities Summit, Booth 14

THEALE, England, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — This week Sense will demonstrate its innovative home energy monitoring technology at The Future of Utilities Summit in London, September 15-16. For the first time, decision-makers from the UK utility sector can see live demonstrations of Sense’s AI capability and real-time load disaggregation. With the opening of offices in Theale, Sense is expanding its global operations and partnering with UK energy suppliers and network operators.

Said International Managing Director Michael Jary: “The drive toward decarbonisation and digitalisation are transforming the energy industry. As utilities address the extraordinary challenge of delivering on net zero by 2050, Sense’s home energy intelligence can help them successfully and cost effectively accelerate the energy transition.”

Sense shows users the electrical activity in their home as it occurs, breaking down consumption by appliance in real time, delivering personal, detailed insights that help utilities and their customers transition to a flexible, more distributed grid. Sense is available as a smart home energy monitor that’s installed in electrical panels or integrated directly within the smart meter. With app engagement that is 1000x that of the typical utility portal, Sense provides unprecedented customer engagement, along with demand side flexibility and grid analytics.

Visitors to Sense booth #14 will learn how Sense can help them better engage their customers, manage domestic demand, and reduce operating, infrastructure, and power costs.

About Sense

Sense’s mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not “smart.” Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world’s largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

