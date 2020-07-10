“‘Sensitivity is not equal to accountability’: Agot Isidro explains her tweet about Jinkee Pacquiao”

After her tweet about Jinkee Pacquiao made headlines, Agot Isidro went on to expound on what she meant in her viral tweet.

Agot Isidro clarified what she meant when she commented on Jinkee Pacquaio’s social media post about her luxurious Louis Vuitton and Hermès “His and Hers” bicycles.

On Thursday, July 9, Agot posted on Twitter, “Alam namin na marami kayong pera. At kung ano ang gusto ninyong gawin sa pera na ‘yun, wala kaming pakialam.”

She continued, “Pero marami rin ang walang trabaho at nagkukumahog humanap ng pera para may pakain sa kanilang pamilya. Puede ba, konting sensitivity man lang? #nouveau.”

The tweet set the online world abuzz and gained various reactions from netizens. Agot and Jinkee also made it to Twitter’s trending topics on Thursday.

Following the reactions on social media, Agot expounded on what she meant with her tweet.

“Sinabi ko naman na wala akong pakialam kung saan ginastos ang kaperahan. I’m sure marami na rin ang natulungan. Ang sa akin lang, kailangan ba namin makita yan, sa gitna nang paghihirap na dinaranas ng nakararami?” she posted.

“Sensitivity ≠ (is not equal to) accountability. Iba po ‘yun,” she added.

Meanwhile, Arnold Vegafria, the business manager of Senator Manny Pacquiao came into the defense of Jinkee.

“What’s your issue, Agot? What Jinkee posts on her Instagram page is not for us to judge,” he said.

“What she does with her family’s hard-earned money is none of our business, because such bountiful blessings are just the fruit of her husband’s esteemed legacy as an iconic Filipino boxing legend and businessman, and are not stained in any way by graft or corruption,” Arnold remarked.

He also pointed out how Jinkee worked hard to achieve the stature that she has right now.

“Jinkee has also worked her way up as a smart and prudent businesswoman with several investments under her good name.

“You probably don’t see or hear much about it because they are not the types to brag about their noble and charitable deeds for other people to see. They would rather do their humble acts of generosity away from the eyes of the media or the glare of the spotlight,” he said.

Arnold added, “The Pacquiaos have worked hard over the past decades to achieve their current standing in society, and despite their status, they have remained humble, low-key and generous to whoever asks for their help. Their fervent desire to serve their countrymen continues to inspire them to pursue higher education and excel in their public service endeavors.”