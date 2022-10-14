Sephora reveals global activation program for Les Journées Particulières

With its second participation in LVMH’s Les Journées Particulières, Sephora expands with activations designed to create delightful experiences in its HQ and across iconic flagship locations worldwide.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sephora has announced a global line-up of exciting activations for this year’s edition of LVMH’s Les Journées Particulières, across iconic flagship locations in Europe, North America, and Asia. From October 14-16, Sephora will welcome visitors on an exceptional and specially designed journey to showcase Sephora’s unique know-how, while providing delightful experiences through a range of engaging activities and informative workshops.

Over the course of three days, visitors are invited to participate in interactive and informative activities hosted in Sephora’s iconic flagship stores in France (Champs-Elysées, Opéra, and St Michel in Paris), Italy (Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan), Spain (El Triangle in Barcelona), the US (5th Avenue in New York), and in Asia (Nanjing Road in Shanghai and Raffles City in Singapore).

Alia Gogi, President Asia, Sephora, shared, “This is a momentous weekend for us because we’ve recently launched our first-ever store-of-the-future in Singapore after years of work dedicated to elevating the beauty retail experience. This store combines a specially designed space with the human touch defined by our beauty experts as well as beauty tech and digital tools to define and evolve what we believe to be the future of beauty.”

“In Shanghai, our flagship store on Nanjing Road welcomes millions of beauty lovers annually and we are launching the next store-of-the-future in this cosmopolitan city in the first half of 2023. We are tremendously excited to open both stores to the public this weekend and can’t wait to welcome everyone to celebrate Sephora’s savoir-faire with us,” she added.

Visitors will be invited to discover Sephora’s unique DNA and heritage; tap on our Beauty Advisors expertise; and embark on guided store tours to explore the story behind these prestigious stores. Visitors will be treated to beauty masterclasses ranging from fragrance, makeup, skincare, and haircare, while discovering the latest beauty trends from around the world. In Singapore, Sephora has also tied up with fellow LVMH Maison MHD for a cocktail tasting session before learning a make-up look that is inspired by the drink.

This year will mark Sephora’s second participation in Les Journées Particulières. A non-commercial event, Les Journées Particulières is a unique global event that will see 57 LVMH Maisons open their doors in 93 venues around the world, providing the public with an intimate behind-the-scenes view into LVMH’s exceptional creativity and know.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France over 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury goods group, Sephora’s excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 36 markets.