Sephora Singapore partners with Atome in offering buy now, pay later payments

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — French prestige beauty retail giant Sephora Singapore has partnered with buy now pay later service Atome to offer customers flexible payment options across its e-commerce website, mobile app and brick & mortar stores in Singapore.

Sephora is the world’s leading prestige beauty retailer with over 2,600 stores in 38 markets, offering customers a unique retail experience with innovative services and nearly 300 beauty brands, including Sephora’s own brand, Sephora Collection. In Singapore, Sephora has 12 physical outlets, an e-commerce website and mobile app, which offer a range of products including makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, bath and body and more.

Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia, said: “The shopping behaviour and profile of Sephora customers has evolved in the last few years, but especially so this year. They now not only expect a secure, seamless and easy payment experience but also flexibility and choice in how they shop and pay for their beauty products online, on mobile and in-stores. We’re delighted to partner with Atome in introducing ‘buy now pay later’ flexible payment options to first our Singapore — and later Malaysian — customers, enhancing their shopping experience both online and in our stores.”

Atome , a leading “buy now pay later” technology company headquartered in Singapore, launched its service in December 2019 and now partners 1,500 online and offline retailers across verticals including fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle. Atome allows customers to split their purchases into three equal payments over time with zero interest, hidden charges or annual fees. Atome has since expanded to Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

David Chen, CEO of Atome, said: “We’re really humbled to partner Sephora, a global brand that is not only a leader in beauty and retail, but is also constantly evolving and staying on the forefront of the latest consumer shopping behaviours and payment trends. We’re thrilled to be able to offer Sephora customers in Singapore, and later Malaysia, a safe, easy and flexible payment experience, especially as we enter the festive end-of-year shopping season.”

Atome is available on the App Store and on Google Play . Media kits for Atome and Sephora are available here .

About Sephora

Founded in 1970, Sephora is a visionary beauty-retail concept founded in France by Dominique Mandonnaud. In 1997, it was acquired by luxury conglomerate, LVMH as a way to become the world’s largest retailer of perfumes and beauty. Beauty is written in Sephora’s DNA, and Sephora has since earned its reputation as a beauty trailblazer globally. In 2008, Sephora made its debut in SEA by launching its first retail store in Singapore. In 2015, Sephora acquired Luxola, with a vision to build its e-commerce arm in the SEA region. Today, with 100+ stores in the region, Sephora has established itself as a leader in beauty retail, with true omni-channel presence across South East Asia and Oceania key markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, India and Indonesia. The presence also extends to E-commerce first markets like the Philippines. Sephora SEA carries an unparalleled assortment of international brands such as Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty; cult brands like Tarte Cosmetics and Urban Decay, as well as Pixi and Glamglow. Driven by the idea of offering consumers a seamless, omni buying experience, Sephora SEA continues to reach beauty enthusiasts through multi-channel touch points.

About Atome

Atome is a leading buy now pay later brand in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group , a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia, India and China. Advance Intelligence Group is part of a consortium applying for Singapore’s digital wholesale banking licence and was recently ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn’s 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.

Media Contact:

Michael de Waal-Montgomery

Ellerton & Co. Public Relations

Email: michael@ellerton.sg