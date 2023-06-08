Sephora Unveils its First Store of the Future in Shanghai, Marking a Milestone in Prestige Beauty Retail in China

The new store is specially designed to combine differentiated services and exclusively curated brands with tech and digital elements for an immersive retail experience.

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sephora, the world’s leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer launched its first Store of the Future in China today. Situated along the frequented East Nanjing Road in Shanghai, this will be its second Store of the Future globally after the opening of a similar concept in Singapore late last year.



Consumers Gathering at Sephora’s First Store of the Future in China for the Grand Opening

“The Store of the Future in Shanghai showcases our obsession for experiential retail, where consumers get to enjoy a curated and on-trend beauty offer, tailored and personalized services and classes, as well as digital touchpoints used to unlock consumer journeys within the store,” shared Ms. Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia. “Specifically customized to the unique preferences of Chinese consumers, we believe this store will set a new benchmark in prestige beauty retail in China.”



Ms. Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia, Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China and Brand Executives Welcoming the First Group of Consumers in the New Store

Specially Curated Product Assortment

In tandem with this launch, Sephora is introducing over 220 new products from over 36 global beauty brands to keep consumers apprised of the latest beauty trends. Among these are several crowd favorites such as luxury cruelty-free skincare brand, TATCHA; PAT McGRATH LABS, Hourglass, Anastasia, Dr. Dennis Gross and Avant-garde perfume brand rooted in fashion, Courrèges.

In addition, CHA LING, MAOGEPING LIGHT, WEI, and other premium C-beauty brands will feature new assortments that were developed as part of the Sephora C-beauty Program.

“Sephora will continue to introduce new and differentiated products to the market while showcasing new trends,” said Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China. “Apart from incorporating beauty tech, Sephora’s Store of the Future in Shanghai is part of our ongoing commitment to deepen our engagement with the beauty community in China. We are excited to continue learning from our customers and partners to deliver a retail experience that best suit their needs and desires.”

Leveraging digital and tech for hyper-personalized services

The new store features a wide selection of curated offerings, innovative digital touchpoints, and elevated beauty services to unlock the consumer journey for a unique retail experience. Some differentiated touchpoints include:

1. Care analysis: an advanced skin analysis device powered by big data analytics for a hyper-personalized consultation.

2. Look analysis: AI-generated makeup trends for inspiration and tutorials on the latest beauty looks with product recommendations.

3. Lift and Learn: Panels and price tags equipped with RFID sensors to educate consumers on various product ingredients and provide access to millions of customer reviews.

4. Mobile POS: check out anywhere with our beauty advisors to skip lines.

5. Personalized gift packaging: express your gratitude and love with individualized voice messages, scents, and gift boxes.



Sephora’s Store of the Future in Shanghai Leverages Advanced Beauty Tech and Digital Tools to Present the Exclusive 7 Touchpoints

Services & the all-new Beauty Live Studio

In addition to incorporating advanced beauty tech and digital tools in the store, Sephora’s knowledgeable beauty advisors are at hand to provide 15-minute skincare consultations to discover the most efficacious products for every customer, 60-minute makeup services to help consumers achieve the inimitable look suited to their specific features, as well as a 15-minute beauty play service to bring virtual artist looks to life.

For the first time in China, Sephora will also have a purpose-built Beauty Live Studio to gather Sephora’s beauty community for exclusive celebratory events or frequent and regular masterclasses on the trendiest looks, latest brands, and products.

A full list with detailed descriptions of the new features and services can be found in the appendix.

Since 2005, Sephora has sought to build a diverse and inclusive beauty community in China by leveraging its strengths in product curation, celebrating, and delighting consumers with exclusive services, and redefining the retail business model with new stores, concepts and digital platforms.