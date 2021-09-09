Sept 2021 physicians’ licensure exam in Metro Manila canceled

THE September 2021 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE) in the National Capital Region (NCR) was canceled, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday.

However, the PLE shall proceed as scheduled on September 11, 12, 18, and 19 in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

“[We] request the public’s utmost understanding and cooperation as it complies with the guidelines set forth by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID),” said PRC in a statement.

Examinees from NCR affected by the cancellation may take the next succeeding examination without forfeiture of their examination fees.

For queries and concerns on the PLE, examinees may contact the Licensure Division at [email protected]ph and [email protected]gov.ph, or follow the official social media pages of the PRC for updates on the examination.