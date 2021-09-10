Sept exams for foreign medical professionals, respiratory therapists in NCR cancelled – PRC

THE Professional Regulation Commission cancelled two exams set this September in Metro Manila due to the restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professional (QAFMP) on September 13 and 20 and the Licensure Examination for Respiratory Therapists (LERT) on September 15 and 16 in the National Capital Region (NCR) were postponed amidst the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status in the region, the PRC said.

The PRC said it initially requested the Regional Task Force National Capital Region against Covid-19 (RTF-NCR) if it could push through with the scheduled examinations but it was denied.

“[We] request the public’s utmost understanding and cooperation as it complies with the guidelines set forth by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID),” said PRC in a statement.

However, the September 15 and 16 LERT in Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Zamboanga shall proceed as scheduled.

Affected examinees in NCR may take the next succeeding examination without forfeiture of their examination fees.

For queries and concerns on the QAFMP and the LERT, examinees may contact the Licensure Division at [email protected]ph and [email protected]gov.ph, or follow the official social media pages of the PRC for updates on the examinations.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }