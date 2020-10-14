TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, has been named a winner of the first-ever SCTE•ISBE Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award for Customer Premise Equipment (CPE). The SCTE•ISBE recognized Sercomm for the company’s innovative leadership in developing products and services guiding the industry into the future.



Sercomm Receives SCTE-ISBE Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award

“Opportunities for innovation in telemedicine, aging in place, smart cities and more have increased because of the change in the consumption patterns during the coronavirus pandemic and the development of cable’s 10G platform,” said Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations for Charter Communications and outgoing Chairman of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors. “We’re pleased to recognize the leadership of Sercomm and others, and to present this award for their support in enabling this evolution.”

The SCTE•ISBE Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Awards are presented to an elite group of technology partners who are helping the cable industry bring the new 10G platform to life. Sercomm CPE paves the way for cable to deliver residential internet speeds up to 10X faster than today’s network, creating the opportunities for a new generation of applications that will change the ways we interact with one another and with the world around us.

Sercomm’s DOCSIS 3.1 product portfolio enables cable operators to offer multi-gigabit broadband service to meet the ever-growing user demands for massive bandwidth and low latency. Each of Sercomm’s CableLabs Certified DOCSIS 3.1 CPE features 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports to deliver these next-gen cable services into customer homes.

Derek Elder, President of Sercomm USA, accepted the award during the Cable-Tec Expo 2020 Virtual Experience saying, “Sercomm is incredibly honored to receive this award from the SCTE•ISBE who is driving the 10G evolution in the cable industry. The award reinforces the tremendous work of our team to deliver innovative technology to our cable operator partners.”

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm’s global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world’s top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

About SCTE•ISBE

SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation in the cable industry, SCTE•ISBE is creating a more connected world. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. In partnership with CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE•ISBE is building the future of 10G, leveraging its expertise for the acceleration and deployment of technology. SCTE•ISBE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable industry event in the Americas. More at www.scte.org.

