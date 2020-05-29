Seremban 2 by IJM Land – A Relaxing Life Amidst Nature

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A natural environment serves many irreplaceable roles in maintaining a balanced ecosystem that also benefits overall well-being. Spending time in the natural outdoors has been scientifically proven to reduce stress levels, rejuvenate minds and reenergize bodies. Seremban 2 by IJM Land has become a thriving township in Negeri Sembilan due to strategic implementation leveraging on vast green spaces, offering a peaceful lifestyle with friendly amenities and facilities for residents to wind down while enjoying the simpler benefits of nature.



15-acre S2 City Park in Seremban 2

The 45 acres of park space that extends across the township is one green initiative by the developer. Within the total space, 15 acres are reserved for the S2 City Park which accommodates a variety of activities for residents such as kite-flying, playground fun, tai chi and other sports. With an abundance of greenery, the availability of fresh air improves blood pressure and one’s sense of well-being. In the brain, the serotonin neurotransmitter is crucial in maintaining one’s mood, appetite and overall mental health. By spending time in the park and breathing fresh air, serotonin levels can be regulated to promote happiness. Research has also shown that a common soil bacteria can act as a natural antidepressant while indirectly alleviating health issues such as heart disease and diabetes.

The rest of the park space is dedicated to the 30-acre Hill Park which is also known as the Dinosaur Park as it features intriguing dinosaur sculptures. More than just a park, it is a stimulating hang-out spot for families situated 400-feet above sea level that offers panoramic views of the entire Seremban 2 township. As the highest point of Seremban 2, Hill Park promises sufficient sunlight to make it an ideal location for residents to soak up Vitamin D which promotes calcium absorption and reduces risks of multiple conditions such as high blood pressure and heart diseases.

A fulfilling lifestyle is commonly attributed to physical activities that stimulate our physical and mental health. For that, Seremban 2 features a 30-acre sports complex to encourage community fitness. This complex houses an Olympic-sized swimming pool and offers other facilities such as a hockey stadium and badminton courts that cater to endorphin-producing sports activities. Known as the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitter, pumped-up endorphin levels can make one feel relaxed and calm.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200528/2815931-1?lang=0