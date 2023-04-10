Series of activities of 2023 Linfen Hongtong Big Locust Tree Tourist Season to Trace the Roots of Ancestors launched — travelling to the remotest corners of the world, but Hongtong is home

HONGTONG, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the theme of “Travelling to the remotest corners of the world, but Hongtong is home”, the series of activities of 2023 Linfen Hongtong Big Locust Tree Tourist Season to Trace the Roots of Ancestors have been launched recently, in Hongtong County, Shanxi Province. The activities will last until May 1.



Hongtong County is part of Linfen City, Shanxi Province. In recent years, Hongtong has actively established a gathering area for cultural tourism and health care in Shanxi, expanded and upgraded the quality of the first batch of national integrated tourism demonstration zones, and made great efforts to build an internationally renowned cultural tourism destination, according to the Publicity Department of Hongtong County. With the successful series of activities of the 2023 Tourism Season, Hongtong is embracing the world, inviting the descendants of Dahuaishu, or the Big Locust Tree, to “go back home” for sightseeing and tracing their roots.

