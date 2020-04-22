Series of quakes hit Mabini, Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — A series of earthquakes hit the town of Mabini in Batangas on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The strongest of the earthquakes was a magnitude 4.6 which was recorded at 11:19 a.m., with its epicenter located 3 kilometers northwest of Mabini town.

The magnitude 4.6 quake, which was of volcanic origin, had a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity III was recorded in the town of Bauan in Batangas; Intensity II in the towns of San Nicolas and Taal; and Intensity I in the towns of Agoncillo and Lemery.

Another magnitude 4.5 quake was also recorded at 11:06 a.m, with the epicenter located 3 kilometers southwest of Mabini town. A magnitude 4.2 quake also hit the town just 30 minutes before at 10:36 a.m.

Weaker earthquakes at magnitudes 2.0 to 3.8 were also recorded in the town on Wednesday morning.

No damage and aftershocks are expected from the series of earthquakes, Phivolvs said.

