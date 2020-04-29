Series of quakes rock Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY –– A series of earthquakes shook Southern Leyte province on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

No damage was reported.

The afternoon earthquakes have epicenters in the municipalities of Silago, Hinundayan, and Hinunangan.

The Silago earthquake, which occurred at 12:08 p.m., registered the highest magnitude at 4.1.

Phivolcs monitoring showed that the earthquake was felt in Silago at Intensity IV, in the towns of San Juan, Anahawan, Hinunangan, and Hinundayan at Intensity III; Palo town, Leyte at Intensity II; and Surigao City at Intensity I.

Another quake was felt in Silago at 2:14 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.1.

The towns of Hinunangan and Hinundayan were also rocked by tremors at past noon.

The quakes occurred almost at the same time of 12:07 p.m., having magnitudes of 1.7 and 2.0, respectively.

Meanwhile, a series of jolts were also felt in Hinunangan.

The first tremor was monitored at 12:08 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.5, followed by another quake having a magnitude of 2.4 at 12:21 p.m.

The last earthquake in the town occurred at 12:33 p.m. having a magnitude of 2.1.

