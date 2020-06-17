Serj Tankian Says System Of A Down Fans Who “Love Trump” Are “Hypocrites”

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has taken to Instagram to blast fans of the band who “love Trump”, calling them “hypocrites”.

In a new post, Tankian shared the lyrics to a song titled ‘Temper’ which appeared on an early demo tape by the band. “If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite – just a simple fact,” added Tankian.

Earlier this month, Tankian criticised the United States President for hiding out in a White House bunker as protests following the death of George Floyd took place outside the building.

“A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person,” wrote Tankian on Instagram. “But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President.”

Of course, System of a Down aren’t the only band to question the cognitive dissonance of right-wing fans of their music in recent times. Last week, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello responded to a Twitter user who claimed they “used to be a fan until your political opinions come out.”

“Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music,” the now-deleted tweet read. “As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Morello responded by quoting the tweet, replying “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue.”