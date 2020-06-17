Serj Tankian Says System Of A Down Fans Who “Love Trump” Are “Hypocrites”

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has taken to Instagram to blast fans of the band who “love Trump”, calling them “hypocrites”.
In a new post, Tankian shared the lyrics to a song titled ‘Temper’ which appeared on an early demo tape by the band. “If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite – just a simple fact,” added Tankian.
A very early @systemofadown song that was on one of our demos-lyrics below: if you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite-just a simple fact 🙂 “Temper” We want peace with Patriot missiles, Blown to bits are civilian targets, Parade! Laugh! Rejoice! Sing! We’re the victors of…nothing, Spend more money on a war, Your people starving, turned to whores, Slaves of the chosen one paying millions for each bomb, Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace , White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy’s with no fright , The American way! Freedom cried the marching man, Flags ripped out of their black hands , Beaten! Slain! Tortured! Killed! Their only mistake was being born here , Invade countries just for oil , Send your troops all down to boil , Iraq! Grenada! Nam and Chile! Truman doctrine our own way , Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace , White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy’s with no fright , The American way! The Government (FBI-CIA) here can suck my balls , Policing the world in overalls , Armed rebellion minority , Disrespected race, color, mind , Crazed loonies all walk the streets , Missing children on milk cartons , Mother selling child for crack , Mr. President check your back , Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace, White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy’s with no fright , The American way! The American way! The American way!
Earlier this month, Tankian criticised the United States President for hiding out in a White House bunker as protests following the death of George Floyd took place outside the building.
“A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person,” wrote Tankian on Instagram. “But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President.”
Of course, System of a Down aren’t the only band to question the cognitive dissonance of right-wing fans of their music in recent times. Last week, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello responded to a Twitter user who claimed they “used to be a fan until your political opinions come out.”
“Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music,” the now-deleted tweet read. “As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”
Morello responded by quoting the tweet, replying “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue.”