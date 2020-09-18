Serpent eagle sent back to its home in the wild in Cotabato town

COTABATO CITY—Environment officials freed a juvenile serpent eagle (Spilornis holospilus) on Thursday (Sept. 17) in Magpet town, Cotabato province after caring for the bird for four days.

Rose Camiguing, head of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) based in Matalam town, said the bird was found weak and struggling to fly by Niño V. Alquizar, a resident of Sibawanin village in Magpet last Sunday (Sept. 13).

Alquizar informed environmental officials about his find.

The bird was placed under the care of veterinarian Eugene B. Gornez in Kidapawan City.

On Thursday, Gornez gave the bird a clean bill of health and released it back to the wild.

Camiguing, along with personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources led by Junalyn Cabanlig, witnessed the release.

In the past, injured serpent eagles have been found in the forests of Magpet, a town at the foot of Mt. Apo.

A serpent eagle was also rescued in Tacurong City and is now undergoing medication at the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Officials said the bird will be sent back to the wild once veterinarians give the green light.

