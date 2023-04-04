Set Times and Local Openers Announced for The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their touring The World Is A Vampire festival to Australia this month. Along with Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and co., the festival lineup includes Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, RedHook and Battlesnake, along with professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).

One World Entertainment have announced local openers for the majority of the tour’s ten stops. PistonFist will open at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on 15th April and Sandstone Point, Bribie Island, on 16th April; XCalibre will open at PICA, Melbourne, on 22nd April; Soda will play at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 26th April; and The Silencio will kick off the event at Gold Coast’s Broadwater Parklands on 30th April.

Jane’s Addiction – ‘Jane Says’

[embedded content]

There’ll be no local openers at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 18th and 19th April, Ballarat’s Kyral Castle on 23rd April, Melbourne’s PICA on 27th April and Newcastle Entertainment Centre on 29th April.

RedHook will only appear at the Brisbane, Bribie Island, Ballarat and Gold Coast events. Battlesnake will be absent from the 27th April event in Melbourne. Set complete set times below.

The World is a Vampire – Set Times

Saturday, 15th April – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

13.30 – 14.00: PistonFist

14.20 – 14.50: Battlesnake

14.55 – 15.15: Wrestling

15.15 – 16.00: RedHook

16.05 – 16.25: Wrestling

16.25 – 17.25: Amyl and The Sniffers

17.30 – 18.00: Wrestling

18.00 – 19.00: Jane’s Addiction

19.45 – 21.45: The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, 16th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

12.30 – 13.00: PistonFist

13.20 – 13.50: Battlesnake

13.55 – 14.15: Wrestling

14.15 – 15.00: RedHook

15.05 – 15.25: Wrestling

15.25 – 16.25: Amyl and The Sniffers

16.30 – 17.00: Wrestling

17.00 – 18.00: Jane’s Addiction

18.45 – 20.45: The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday, 18th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

16.25 – 16.55: Battlesnake

17.00 – 17.30: Wrestling

17.30 – 18.30: Amyl and The Sniffers

18.35 – 19.05: Wrestling

19.05 – 20.05: Jane’s Addiction

20.50 – 22.50: The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, 19th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

16.25 – 16.55: Battlesnake

17.00 – 17.30: Wrestling

17.30 – 18.30: Amyl and The Sniffers

18.35 – 19.05: Wrestling

19.05 – 20.05: Jane’s Addiction

20.50 – 22.50: The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, 22nd April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

15.35 – 16.05: XCalibre

16.10 – 16.30: Wrestling

16.30 – 17.00: Battlesnake

17.05 – 17.25: Wrestling

17.25 – 18.25: Amyl and the Sniffers

18.30 – 19.00: Wrestling

19.00 – 20.00: Jane’s Addiction

20.45 – 22.45: The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, 23rd April – Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

15.00 – 15.30: Battlesnake

15.50 – 16.20: RedHook

16.20 – 17.20: Wrestling

17.20 – 18.10: Amyl and The Sniffers

18.10 – 19.15: Wrestling

19.15 – 20.15: Jane’s Addiction

21.00 – 23.00 The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, 26th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

16.15 – 16.35: Soda

16.55 – 17.25: Battlesnake

17.30 – 17.50: Wrestling

17.50 – 18.50: Amyl and The Sniffers

18.55 – 19.15: Wrestling

19.15 – 20.15: Jane’s Addiction

21.00 – 23.00: The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday, 27th April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

18.00 – 18.20: Wrestling

18.20 – 19.00: Amyl and The Sniffers

19.00 – 19.20: Wrestling

19.20 – 22.20: Jane’s Addiction

21.00 – 23.00: The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, 29th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

16.10 – 16.30: Wrestling

16.30 – 17.00: Battlesnake

17.05 – 17.25: Wrestling

17.25 – 18.25: Amyl and The Sniffers

18.30 – 19.00: Wrestling

19.00 – 20.00: Jane’s Addiction

20.45 – 22.45: The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, 30th April – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

12.30 – 13.00: The Silencio

13.20 – 13.50: Battlesnake

13.55 – 14.15: Wrestling

14.15 – 15.00: RedHook

15.05 – 15.25: Wrestling

15.25 – 16.25: Amyl and The Sniffers

16.30 – 17.00: Wrestling

17.00 – 18.00: Jane’s Addiction

18.45 – 20.45: The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

[embedded content]

