Set Times Announced for Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival

Organisers have dropped the full set times for the inaugural Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, 8th April. There’s no need to get your highlighters out as there are no clashes in sight, with all the action happening on one stage in the Berry Showgrounds.

Wollongong songwriter Aodhan will open the show, with Merci, Mercy and Tyne-James Organ to follow. Tash Sultana will get the honour of the sunset set, and Middle Kids and Gang of Youths will close out the show, which all finishes up just before 11pm. See the set times for yourself below.

The festival is being spearheaded by Yours & Owls crew. In addition to the set times, organisers have also announced the festival will host an immersive art installation called Healing Truth, which is based on a series of poems by Yuin writer Kaitlen Wellington. It’ll delve into intergenerational trauma and healing, incorporating music, animation, and the Mudjingaal Yangamba choir.

Multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana is coming fresh off the release of new single ‘James Dean’, which reportedly forms part of an EP which will arrive later this year. It’ll mark the first release of original music from Sultana since their 2021 album Terra Firma.

Saturday, 8th April – Berry Showgrounds, Dharawal Country

Final tickets on sale now via Moshtix.

