Set Times Revealed For Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival 2022

Yours & Owls festival will return to Wollongong’s Stuart Park next week. The lineup of Australian and Kiwi acts will perform across two days: Saturday, 2nd and Sunday, 3rd April.

The set times and site map have now been revealed. Peking Duk will headline the Yours stage on Saturday night, playing after Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho and San Cisco. Over on the Owls stage, Luca Brasi will bring proceedings to a close, appearing in the wake of LDRU, King Stringray and Arno Faraji.

Saturday will also feature sets from Jack River, Lastlings, Barkaa, Big Twisty, Budjerah, The Buoys, Fergus James, Floodlights, The Meanies, Miiesha, Ninajirachi, The Terrys, Alter Boy, Boomchild, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, CLAMM, Clypso, COFFIN, Rest For The Wicked, The Rions, Sophiya, 1300, Amends, Chimers, Chloe Dadd, Classic, Drift, Hellcat Speedracer, Miners, Private Wives, Proposal, Radicals, Stephen Bourke, Topnovil + DJs Jennifer Loveless, DJ Plead, Barney in the Tunnel, Foura, Cove Sound System and Randy Knuckles.

Good Lekker and Babitha get things started at midday Sunday on the Yours and Owls stages respectively. Flight Facilities are the Sunday evening headliners on the Yours stage, playing an 8.50pm set following performances from Benee, The Jungle Giants and Bliss N Eso. Confidence Man will headline the Owls stage, following Harvey Sutherland, Hope D, Jen Cloher and more.

Sunday will also feature sets from Faker, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ruby Fields, Karate Boogaloo, Nyxen, Private Function, Surprise Chef, Sycco, Vlossom, Bakers Eddy, Death by Denim, Nooky, Shady Nasty, To Octavia, Bored Shorts, Charbel ,Club Camèl, Imaginary People, Kitten Heel, Lizzie Jack, The Morning Mood, Nosedive, Nothing Rhymes With David, Placement, Satin Cali, Sesame Girl, Solo Career + DJs LNTG, Toni Yotzi, Ayebatonye, Body Promise, Beachcombers, Pryor & Wilder.

Tickets available through Moshtix. Find more info at the event website.