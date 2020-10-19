Settle That Endless Debate Once And For All & Help Determine The Best Movies Of All Time

It’s time to settle that endless debate: what are the Greatest Movies of All Time? It’s a big question and everyone has an opinion and so, we’re asking for yours. Vote now to have your say and finally prove that overly opinionated dude in accounting wrong.

In a year that has forced us to question everything that we know, we want you to make a definitive statement. So, step up, vote and be the hero we all need!

It’s a big task, superhuman even, but if you’re anything like us, you’ve been binging on movies since March (if not a lifetime) to escape the 2020 of it all. Yes, that’s right, the force has been inside you all along, now it’s time to put it to good use young Music Feeds Jedi by heading over here and casting your vote.

Brought to you by the folks at AHEDA (Australian Home Entertainment Distributors Association) this poll takes the power away from the arbiters of critical acclaim and places it in your popcorn and butter covered hands, by giving you the chance to nominate your three favourite movies and one ‘Wildcard, specifically reserved for that guilty pleasure film in your life. That’s right, you can finally give Con Air the recognition it deserves, as this isn’t one of those stuffy polls where comic book movies and romcoms are disqualified for being too popular or Michael Bay films are dismissed because they’re nothing but special effects in search of a plot, oh no, this is democracy in its purest form! There’s even an epic prize available for the best Wildcard entry, in the form of a Sony 65-inch 4K TV and 4K UHD Blu-ray player worth $2000.

So dig out your 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD or VHS collection, throw on your most comfy PJs, fetch the popcorn, and get to studying and don’t you dare skim over those bonus features! The fate of humanity relies upon you. Voting begins today, here!