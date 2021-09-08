Several flights cancelled due to bad weather

THREE international and four domestic flights were grounded due to bad weather brought by Typhoon “Jolina”, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Wednesday.

The airport authority said the cancelled international flights were All Nippon Air NH879 (Manila to Haneda, Japan) and two flights of Singapore Airlines SQ912 and SQ919

The affected local flights were AirSwift flight TG5110 and TG5111 (Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila) and Philippine Airlines PR1813, PR1814 (Manila-Davao-Manila).