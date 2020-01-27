Several Manila, QC schools suspend classes due to virus scare

MANILA, Philippines — Several schools in Metro Manila suspended classes, some indefinitely starting Monday, as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

School officials said the suspension of classes is a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Some school officials added that the move will allow them to gather information on the travel history of students and faculty members during the Chinese New Year break.

Below is the list of schools that have canceled classes as of 9 a.m. Monday:

Philippine Academy of Sakya

To all students, parents and teachers of Philippine Academy of Sakya:Please be informed that classes will be suspended… Posted by Philippine Academy of Sakya on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Saint Stephen’s High School

Due to concerns surrounding the Corona Virus, classes have been suspended for tomorrow, January 27th. This is a… Posted by St. Stephen's High School on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Saint Jude Catholic School

In the interest of safety, to allay fears due to the threat of the novel coronavirus (2019 n-CoV) and upon the… Posted by Saint Jude Catholic School on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Chiang Kai Shek College – Padre Algue and Narra branches

As precautionary measure in relation to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China and other Asian countries, there will be no… Posted by Chiang Kai Shek College on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Uno High School

ATTENTION: ALL PARENTS, STUDENTS, TEACHERS, AND STAFFAlthough there has been no reported or confirmed case of the 2019… Posted by Uno High School on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Hope Christian High school in Manila

The school administrators deemed it best to suspend classes on all levels till further notice. Kindly exercise utmost… Posted by Hope Christian High School on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Pace Academy in Quezon City

Dear Parents and Students,As of posting this, there has been no confirmed case of the Corona Virus in the Philippines…. Posted by Pace Academy on Sunday, January 26, 2020

GSG

