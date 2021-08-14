Several quakes shake parts of PH – Phivolcs

SEVERAL earthquakes shook parts of the Philippines on Saturday, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental at 9:27 a.m. Located 135 kilometers southeast of the town of Tarragona, the quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 21 kilometers, according to Phivolcs Chief Renato Solidum Jr.

At about 3 a.m., a magnitude 5.2 earthquake happened in the same area, Solidum said. It was 5kms northeast of the municipality, tectonic in origin and had a depth of 7kms.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Batangas before midnight on Friday.

The 11:08 p.m. tremor was 18kms southwest of the town of Calatagan and had a depth of 130kms, Phivolcs said.

Solidum said Intensity 4 or a moderate quake was felt over Calatagan, Batangas; Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Lipa City, Lemery and Taal, Batangas; Binan, Laguna; and Looc, Occidental Mindoro.

Intensity 3 was reported in Pasig City; Paranaque City; Manila; Quezon City; Caloocan City; Mandaluyong City; Valenzuela City; Abra de Ilog, Oriental Mindoro; Obando, Bulacan; Batangas City; and Tanza, Cavite.

Intensity 2 was felt in Meycauayan City and Malolos City, Bulacan; Makati City; Pasay City; Pateros, San Jose, San Pascual, Bauan, Agoncillo, San Luis and Talisay, Batangas.

Intensity 1 was reported in Malabon City, Phivolcs said.

Meanwhile instrumental intensities were recorded in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (Intensity 4); Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Batangas City, Batangas; Plaridel, Bulacan; Tagaytay, Cavite; and Dolores, Quezon (Intensity 3).

Intensity 2 was recorded in Calumpit and Malolos City, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Carmona, Cavite; Mulanay, Quezon; Bacoor City, Cavite; and Mandaluyong City.

Intensity 1 was recorded in Las Piñas City; Infanta and Lopez, Quezon; Pasig City; Quezon City; Marikina City; San Juan City, Malabon City; and San Rafael and Marilao, Bulacan.

Solidum said the Batangas tremor was an aftershock of the July 24, 2021 magnitude 6.6 earthquake that occurred in the same area.

“No damage [was] expected from the Calatagan earthquake as it was deep and it was only Intensity 4,” Solidum said.

“The magnitude 5.8 was not so strong and [the] earthquake was deep [enough not] to generate a tsunami,” he added.

Likewise, the Phivolcs chief said there was no damage expected.