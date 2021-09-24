Severe tropical storm to enter PH Sun or Mon, to be named ‘Lannie’

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday is closely monitoring a severe tropical storm named “Mindulle” although it is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 11 a.m. advisory, Pagasa said the weather disturbance would be named “Lannie” once it enters PAR either Sunday or Monday.

The weather bureau said the center of the severe tropical storm was estimated at 1,905 kilometers east of Southern Luzon outside PAR.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 115kph, it is moving west-northwestward at 20kph, it said.

On the forecast track, this tropical cyclone is forecast to remain far from the Philippine archipelago, according to the state-run weather agency.

“Highly favorable conditions will allow Mindulle to rapidly intensify within the forecast period and may be upgraded to typhoon category within 36 hours and may reach a peak intensity of around 185kph by Monday,” Pagasa said.

It added that the storm is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period.



However, it may cause moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning on Monday primarily due to swells, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.