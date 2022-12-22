Sexual Assault Charges Against Rex Orange County Dropped Before Trial

UK singer-songwriter Rex Orange County has had charges of sexual assault against him dropped. The musician announced the news via a statement on Instagram, explaining that after the Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence, it was “decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial”.

“I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing,” he explained. “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

Rex Orange County has revealed charges of sexual assault against him have been dropped:

News of these allegations first broke in October, with the 24-year-old is accused of assaulting an unnamed woman numerous times between 1st and 2nd June. A report from British tabloid The Sun alleged that the singer, born Alexander James O’Connor, assaulted the woman twice in London’s West End and once more in a taxi on Wednesday, 1st June, and a further three times at his Notting Hill home the following day.

“I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated,” Rex Orange County continued on Instagram. “I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account.

“However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events,” he added. “Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

Rex Orange County was scheduled to visit Australia in September for a long-delayed run of tour dates. However, in early July, the artist announced that due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” he would be cancelling the majority of his 2022 tour dates.

Further Reading

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused of Repeated Sexual Misconduct

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For Alleged Abuse

Rex Orange County Shares Melodic New Single, ‘Threat’