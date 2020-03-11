“SEXY 23! Julia Barretto shares her superhot birthday photo”

Julia Barretto ushers in her 23rd birthday with some sizzling hot shots from her latest pictorial.

Last March 10, Tuesday, Julia Barretto commemorated another milestone in her life as she celebrated her 23rd birthday with a sexy look in her latest pictorial. The Block Z star shared photos of herself showing skin with the number “23” on her cheek. The Kapamilya actress also wrote a meaningful caption to go with her post, sharing her thoughts and mindset for the year.

She wrote,

“23.

In this chapter in my life, I am FREE.

Free to speak.

Free to act.

Free to feel.

Free to love.

Because this time, I am choosing ME.”

Now a fully independent adult, Julia started construction on her own home in 2017 and started purchasing items for the interiors late last year. The house is just a stone’s throw away from her mom Marjorie’s home in Quezon City.