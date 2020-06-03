“SEXY AND FIT! Kathryn Bernardo shares her post-workout selfies”

Kathryn Bernardo shows off a fitter and sexier physique while doing home quarantine.

Last June 2, actress Kathryn Bernardo revealed to her 12.2M followers on Instagram what she has been working hard on while doing home quarantine for almost three months. The 24-year-old actress has been doing workouts online with friends almost everyday. Kath proudly shared some of the selfies she took after finishing different kinds of workouts. The Kapamilya actress also shared a tip on how to get started with working out with her followers.

She wrote, “Warning: Kaartehan post-workout selfies ahead! 😜

Ever since the lockdown began, I swore to myself that I will work out at least 3x a week to keep my body healthy (and to offset all those junk I eat) especially at a time like this. Thanks to online and zoom workout classes, I actually ended up working out almost every day! You just need to find out the right fitness routine for you, and i swear, you’ll enjoy the process along the way.

Tip: Start with 15mins per day first and adjust it from there based on what your body can handle! There are lots of free ab/full-body workout routines that you can check on YouTube for reference. 💪🏻”