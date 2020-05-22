‘Shabu’ seller caught in Albay buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY –– An alleged illegal drug pusher was caught in a buy-bust operation on Friday afternoon in Tiwi town in Albay province, police said.

Joey Garde, 31, was caught selling a suspected sachet of “shabu” (crystal meth) in a drug sting in the said village at 2:11 p.m.

At least four sachets of shabu, with a still-undetermined amount, were seized from the suspect, the report said.

The suspect was detained at the town jail awaiting the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

