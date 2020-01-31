‘Shabu’ worth P3.4M seized in Naga City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY –– Anti-narcotics operatives recovered at least P3.4 million worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) from two alleged big-time illegal drug pushers who were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Naga City in Camarines Sur province on Thursday night, a report said Friday.

In a report, Christian Frivaldo, acting regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bicol, said the suspects identified as Roy Christoper Besin, 32, and Neil Desin, 46, were arrested in Barangay San Felipe at 9 p.m.

Confiscated during the operation were two knot-tied plastic bags weighing 500 grams of suspected shabu.

They will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./lzb

