‘Shabu’ worth P40K seized in Cavite buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY –– The police recovered as much as P40,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite on Thursday.

In a text message, Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos said they arrested suspected dealer Jennifer Saloritos, 39, in the buy-bust inside the suspect’s subdivision in Green Valley in Barangay Molino 2 around 1 a.m.

During the arrest, Santos said the police recovered from the suspect eight packs, or about 10 grams, of suspected shabu, and a bundle of “ang pao,” the traditional Chinese red envelope for monetary gifts intended for good luck.

The suspect told the police that the illegal drugs were placed in the ang pao to conceal them from the authorities, Santos said.

