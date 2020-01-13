‘Shabu’ worth P500K seized in Naga City

LEGAZPI CITY –– More than P500,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) was seized in a buy-bust operation in Naga City in Camarines Sur province on Monday.

A report from the Naga City police said an undercover police officer bought a knot-tied plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu worth P50,000 from Eric Quitevez, 38, of Barangay San Felipe around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities also confiscated about 75 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P510,000.

The suspect was included in the police’s drug watch list.

