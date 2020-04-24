Shadow Arena Enters Early Access on May 21

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced that its action battle royale game Shadow Arena will enter Early Access on Steam on May 21 (KST). Players will be able to experience the pre-release version of the game ahead of its official launch later this year.



Shadow Arena will continue to feature fierce battles where 40 Heroes can compete against each other to become the sole survivor. The Early Access will introduce a new Hero along with other new content that will apply user feedback from previous Beta tests.

After running a number of Beta tests, Shadow Arena was recognized for its unique action style and strategic gameplay. Moreover, the recent final Beta had greatly improved retention rates, with global users participating in the game more actively than the previous tests. The total number of views of the live-streaming videos on the official Twitch channel also doubled compared to the previous test.

The Early Access of Shadow Arena will be available globally on Steam with support in 14 languages including English, Indonesian, Thai, and Turkish.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com .

