Shallow low-pressure area spotted near PAR
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday said it is monitoring a shallow low-pressure area (LPA) near the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).
The LPA, located 1,185 kilometers east of General Santos City, may enter PAR in the next few days, according to Pagasa. It is also likely to affect Mindanao this weekend, it added.
So far, Pagasa said there is a low chance for the LPA to develop into a tropical storm.
Meanwhile, the state weather bureau said easterlies or warm wind coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring rains over the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao. It also predicted generally warm and humid conditions for the rest of the country until the weekend.
Luzon and other parts of Visayas and Mindanao, however, will experience isolated thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Pagasa noted.
