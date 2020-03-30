“Shamcey Supsup distributes food to UP dorm”

Beauty queen Shamsey Supsup and husband Lloyd Lee help university students stuck on campus during the enhanced community quarantine.

An alumni of the University of the Philippines where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Architecture in 2010, Shamcey Supsup gave back to her alma mater by personally helping out students of the university by distributing food to the all-womens Sanggumay Residence Hall along with her husband Lloyd Lee. The couple own local restaurant chain Pedro ’N Coi.

She wrote,

“UP Naming Mahal

Been delivering food the past week to our stranded dormers in UP c/o @themissuniverseph to help our students who are stuck in the campus due to the enhanced quarantine.

Sa mga isko at iska at sa lahat ng kabataan, kayo ang pag asa ng bayan. Learn from our mistakes in the past, improve on our actions in the present and create a better world in the future. .

.

PS. Due to difficulty in booking courier services in the late afternoon and since we do pass by the area on our way home from the office, we opted to personally deliver the meals. Rest assured that we practiced social distancing at all times.”