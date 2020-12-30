“Shamcey Supsup, husband Lloyd Lee mark seventh wedding anniversary”

Beauty queen and entrepreneur Shamcey Supsup shared her sweet anniversary message for her husband Lloyd Lee.

Beauty queen Shamcey Supsup celebrated seven years with her husband, businessman Lloyd Lee, on Tuesday, December 29.

Shamcey, 34, took to social media to greet her husband, as she posted a throwback photo of them together on a yacht.

“This year has been tough. Maybe one of our lowest of lows. But no matter what life throws at us, it is comforting to know that we will always have each other no matter what. Happy 7th wedding anniversary mahal @lloydtylee,” she wrote.

“P.S. People say couples should watch out for the 7-year-itch but it doesn’t even feel like it has been that long yet! Hoping the clock will slow down because we have so many things yet to explore together. To a thousand years and more!” she added.

She tagged Lloyd in her post before adding the hashtags #ForBetterOrForWorse, #ForRicherOrPoorer, and #TilDeathDoUsPart.

Shamcey, who placed third runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant in 2011, tied the knot with Lloyd at the Church of the Risen Lord inside the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City, where she got her degree in architecture.

The two first met at a birthday-slash-victory party for Shamcey in May 2011, after she had won the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

In a previous interview, Shamcey said she is lucky to have found her prince charming who has the same values as her.

“I have the sweetest husband ever. I am so blessed. I thought this can be just seen in fairy tales pero now I realized that it can also come in true life. When you find the right person, you’ll have your own fairy tale story,” she said.

The two now have two children named Nyke, 4, and Peter, 2.