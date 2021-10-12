Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Luca Healthcare Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Provide Home Drug Delivery to Rare Disease Patients on Luca Healthcare’s Patient Management Platform

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SPH Health Commerce, the Direct-to-Patient ("DTP") retail pharmacy subsidiary of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Luca Healthcare, China’s category leader in clinically validated, software-based screening, treatment and management tools, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Luca’s patient management platform of products with online medication refills and delivery capabilities through SPH’s internet hospital, 24×7 pharmacist call center and a network of approximately 100 DTP retail pharmacies covering all major first- and second-tier cities.

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Luca Healthcare to provide online physician support and direct access to medication for patients with chronic and rare diseases. Luca’s home-based monitoring tools allow physicians to make assessments based on more objective insights and measures," said Mr. Gong Xiao Dong, Vice President of SPH Health Commerce. "The Luca team has developed and aggregated a broad portfolio of software and hardware tools that help patient groups manage their medication adherence, adverse effects, and key vital signs. The integration of our internet hospital to drug home delivery ecosystem will bring great convenience and significant value to patients."

"China’s 20 million rare disease patients have limited options to manage their diseases. Our patient-centric mini-programs and apps supported by disease-specific patient groups consistently reach over 80% patient stickiness and significantly improved the patients’ quality of life," said Echo Chen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Luca Healthcare. "Luca Healthcare’s clinically validated software can meaningfully improve care across a wide range of diseases and conditions in the non-clinical setting. We are constantly evaluating new functionality and products to add to the patient experience on our products. Adding Shanghai Pharma’s internet hospital platform and a national home drug delivery network will greatly enhance this experience."

About Shanghai Pharma

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is one of two Chinese drug manufacturer and distributor in 2020’s Fortune Global 500. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. is a vertically integrated and diversified pharmaceutical group. The company has dual listings on the stock exchanges in Shanghai (601607) and Hong Kong (02067) respectively. The company provides leading healthcare services in research & development, manufacturing, distribution, and retail pharmacies. In 2019, SPH reported revenues of US$26.5bn, making the company one of two Chinese healthcare companies in the Fortune Global 500.

About Luca Healthcare

Luca Healthcare’s mission is to provide affordable, accessible, and clinically validated software-based screening, tracking and treatment to a wider patient population in China through first-in-class innovation and global partnerships. The company develops and in-licenses clinically validated digital assessment tools, digital biomarkers and digital therapeutics to measure and to intervene diseases and conditions in neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, respiratory and ophthalmology therapeutic areas. Luca collaborates with world-class partners across a diverse array of therapeutic and geographic areas to build out a pipeline based on disease relevance and the ability to impact patients.

For additional inquiries, please contact:

Mary Mao

Director, Partnerships

Luca Healthcare

Email: mary.mao@lucahealthcare.com

Mobile: +86 18516195148