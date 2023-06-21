SHANGHAI TANG SS24 “Source of Strength” Milan Menswear Fashion Week Museum Presentation on 19th June, 2023image-1.png

MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach – 21 June 2023 – The Shanghai Tang Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection draws inspiration from Chinese poet Li Bai’s poem The Daunting Route into the Region of Shu. Following the launch of its 2023 Fall/Winter menswear collection during Milan Fashion Week this January, this summer SHANGHAI TANG once again graces Milan Fashion Week with a unique museum show entitled “Source of Strength”, presenting the 2024 Spring/Summer menswear collection. Drawing from Chinese philosophical tradition, Shanghai Tang takes inspiration from the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, a primal confrontation that generates vitality and invites introspection. The collection reestablishes a way of communication between tradition and innovation through a style imbued with Chinese elegance.

Held at Museo delle Culture, Milano (MUDEC Museum), a cultural and artistic center, where history, culture, and art of different periods intertwine and collide. MUDEC creates a unique and fascinating space for the presentation. Accompanied by live music, the audience can experience the aesthetic pleasures brought by the harmonious interweaving of art and fashion. Michelin canapes at the Museum’s restaurant Bartolini, accompanied by the use of SHANGHAI TANG’s latest home collection “Crane Garden”, add a touch of Chinese aesthetics to the dining environment that’s both modern and traditional.

2024 Spring Summer Collection Source of Strength

Actor Wang Yang Attended Shanghai Tang SS24 Presentation in Milan Fashion Week

Image Credits to Herdes China



Adhering to the brand concept of “Make Life a Party”, the SHANGHAI TANG 2024 Spring/Summer Menswear Launch Event “Source of Strength” enriches the vocabulary of modern fashion by constructing a dialogue between nature and art and creates a festive banquet for the meeting of Eastern and Western cultures surrounded by art, showcasing a unique Oriental style to the international community. The collection takes a journey through historical scrolls, delving deeply into the exploration and innovative experimentation of wisdom with tribute to nature and Chinese culture.

SHANGHAI TANG captures the essence of nature in its design fabrication with an emotional resonance with Li Bai’s poem. As a pioneer of passing on traditional Chinese handicrafts, SHANGHAI TANG has modernized and reinterpreted the long history of the tea silk. The fabric manipulation technique is part of Chinese national cultural heritage which embodies ingenuity and artistry. “Primitive” is a concept that permeates the collection, from the choice of traditional silks treated with natural dyes to natural fabrics such as linen, cotton, and silk, which have undergone stone washes, giving them a raw texture. Tea silks are mixed with a touch of the brand’s iconic fluorescent color. In addition, techniques such as Tucker pleats and sand wash are used to create natural textures.

30th anniversary of the establishment of SHANGHAI TANG

2024 is the Chinese Year of the Dragon, and it happens to be the 30th anniversary of the establishment of SHANGHAI TANG. A brand-new collection for the Year of the Dragon is presented to welcome the significant year. After nearly 30 years of history, SHANGHAI TANG continues to spare no effort in exploring the essence of Oriental aesthetics and the modern expression of the Chinese traditional culture, showcasing Chinese cultural confidence and modern Oriental aesthetics on the international stage.

