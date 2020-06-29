Shangri-La Hotel first in Singapore to receive SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label by Bureau Veritas

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With Singapore entering phase two of reopening and moving towards a new normal, guests can enjoy even greater peace of mind the next time they visit and dine at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. The hotel is the proud recipient of Singapore’s first SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label by Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader with a 192-year legacy in providing testing, inspection and certification services.



The Shangri-La Group is looking to obtain the same independent third-party certification for its sister properties in Singapore and in the Southeast Asia & Australasia region.

Designed to support the operational restart activities in the hospitality and restaurant industries globally, the SafeGuard Label is part of the “Restart Your Business with BV” programme. The holistic programme developed by Bureau Veritas’ Health, Safety and Hygiene experts has certified 132 businesses globally with close to 400 more businesses in progress to date.

A field audit was carried out across all areas in Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore in early June, to ensure the hotel has implemented ample hygiene and safety protocols that meet local and international regulations, as well as global best practices.

In recent months, the hotel has stepped up significantly its measures to keep guests and colleagues safe. These include usage of personal protective equipment such as masks for staff and guests, mandatory temperature screenings for every visitor to the hotel, increased cleaning and disinfection frequency across all areas of the hotel particularly ‘high touch areas’, safe distancing measures implemented across the hotel, contactless guest interactions to be encouraged in hotel, restaurants and facilities and lastly, new technologies such as electrostatic spraying devices and ultra-violet light technology to be utilised.

Said Mr. Tane Picken, General Manager at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore: “At Shangri-La, we care for our guests and colleagues as if they are part of our family. Which is why their wellbeing and safety has always been our top priority. With our Shangri-La Cares commitment, we ensure our already rigorous hygiene and safety protocols are further elevated and reinforced as we seek to resume normal operations safely and responsibly.

“Our guests can enjoy even greater peace of mind the next time they visit Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, knowing that our stringent health and safety protocols have received not only the endorsement of the Singapore government (SG Clean quality assurance) but we have also been awarded the international Bureau Veritas’ SafeGuard Label.”

Said Mr. Vincent Bourdil, Vice President of Bureau Veritas South-East Asia: “We are very pleased to work with Shangri-La Hotel Singapore and later, to support its sister properties in Singapore and in the Southeast Asia & Australasia region. Bureau Veritas’ SafeGuard Label certification clearly allows us to support Shangri-La Hotels to not only meet guests’ expectations, but also to reassure its staff and employees that they can perform their duties confidently with the appropriate hygiene and safety measures in place. We are proud to contribute to rebuild a World of Trust in this ‘New Normal’.”

For a list of entities which have received the Safe Guard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label by Bureau Veritas, please visit: https://restartwith.bureauveritas.com

