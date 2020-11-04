ShangYang Announces the Launch of Sustainable Makeup Brushes with 100% Degradable Bristles at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — For the face, eyes, lips and more, ShangYang specialise in creating innovative cosmetic brushes as well as customising brushes for individual clients. This year, they have chosen the first ever digital edition of Cosmoprof Asia to launch their 100% degradable bristle makeup brushes.

A long-term exhibitor at Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong, as well as numerous other Cosmoprof editions around the world, ShangYang’s team are excited to meet new partners from around the world.



ShangYang’s sustainable makeup brushes include the company’s innovative 100% biodegradable imitation goat hair bristles

Truly sustainable

Visit ShangYang’s digital pages at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, and you’ll find stylish brushes that swap real animal hair for their innovative imitation goat hair and other patented bristles. All offer better powder pick-up and softness than synthetic hair, and are shaped to fit the face’s structure for even application.

The company uses eco-friendly and sustainable materials for the brushes’ handles too. The plastics are sourced from recycled materials by separation, classification, cleansing, and with special materials goes to pelletizing and reprocessing, the finished handle engineered for 100% biodegradability under microbial composting action in just three to five years.

This is because the company’s focus is to use the least raw materials possible, instead renewable, recycled, low-carbon and/or non-toxic materials. They also ensure maximum durability and least possible environmental impact during the production and life cycle of each product, while considering how each will recycle, degrade, or be able to be reproduced. ShangYang’s packaging also comes under their strict protocols.



With a variety of colours and degradable materials, ShangYang’s brushes are must-haves for customers around the world

About ShangYang

ShangYang, experts in OBM/ODM/OEM as well as customised products and private label, holds 165 patented technologies and is the only enterprise in Guangdong’s cosmetic brush industry to be certified high-tech. The company embraces sustainable sourcing, environmental protection, business ethics and humans rights. With over RMB 8 million invested in R&D to develop environmental technologies, and recyclable, low-carbon and degradable materials, they introduce over 80 new products and 4 new materials and technologies annually.

ShangYang’s cosmetic brushes, bags and tools use state-of-the-art 3D printers and produce 3 to 5 million products each month. With full control from assisting with design ideas through the manufacturing and distribution journeys to after-sales service, the team is reliable, responsive and highly adept at managing costs and time.

Certifications of quality systems include ISO9001, BSCI, FSC, SMETA and ECOVADIS and allow ShangYang to work with some of the most demanding clients in the world, including passing the inspection of LVMH.

