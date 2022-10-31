Shapeshifting Californian Rockers Osees Are Touring Australia in 2023

Eclectic California rockers Osees (formerly known as Oh Sees, The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, et cetera) have announced they will return to Australia next year, bringing their intense live show to our shores for the first time since 2019. The band – which currently consists of principal songwriter and frontman John Dwyer, plus bassist Tim Hellman, drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone along with keyboardist Tomas Dolas – will play six Australian shows in February.

They’ll kick off the run on Friday, 3rd February with three consecutive shows across three nights in Queensland – Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast – joined by Straight Arrows. On Wednesday, 8th February they’ll head to Fremantle’s Freo.Social before playing the Croxton Hotel in Melbourne on Friday, 10th February. The tour will wrap up Wednesday, 15th February at the Factory in Sydney with R.M.F.C. Tickets are on sale now.

Osees – ‘Funeral Solution’

[embedded content]

Osees’ 2023 Australian tour comes in support of the uber-prolific group’s 26th studio album, A Foul Form, which arrived back in August of this year. Described by Dwyer upon its announcement as “an homage to the punk bands we grew up on,” it featured a more blisteringly aggressive style than some of the band’s recent, psychedelic-leaning records over the last couple years, such as last year’s Weirdo Hairdo and 2020’s Metamorphosed.

Osees 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 3rd February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 4th February – Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, 5th February – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Wednesday, 8th February – Freo.Social, Fremantle

Friday, 10th February – Croxton Hotel, Melbourne

Wednesday, 15th February – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Further Reading

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years

Grunge Icons Mudhoney Announce 2023 Australian Tour

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Headline Dates For 2022/23