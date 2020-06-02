SHAREit appoints Aat Pangestu Hadi as Country Sales Director, SHAREit, Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SHAREit, a global content discovery, consumption and sharing application, announces the appointment of Aat Pangestu Hadi as the Country Sales Director, SHAREit, Indonesia. With an aim to deepen its reach into the Indonesian market and attain more user base, Mr. Aat Hadi will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to the sales, associations & partnerships, and will contribute to the overall growth strategy of SHAREit.



A seasoned professional with over 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, over the years, Aat Hadi played key roles in organizations like Blackberry Messenger (Media Sales Director), Opera Mediaworks (Sales Director – performance SEA), Httpool (Managing Partner – Indonesia) and Hypercon (CEO).

Commenting on the appointment, Karam Malhotra, Partner & Global VP, SHAREit said, “We are very happy to welcome Aat Hadi to the SHAREit family. We’re confident that with his extraordinary experience in the field of sales and marketing, he would be a treasured resource for SHAREit. We are perfectly aligned in our vision to make SHAREit a holistic application and would continually work towards accomplishing the common goal and growing the brand.”

“It’s a privilege and pleasure to take over the role of Country Sales Director for SHAREit. Indonesia is a mobile first economy and the digital entertainment industry here is in an extremely exciting sphere. The investment, strategic vision, and clear desire to further build the success of SHAREit was compelling. My aim is to engage in meaningful partnerships and associations to establish SHAREit as a holistic entertainment provider,” said Aat Pangestu Hadi.

SHAREit is a world leading offline and online app which provides several varieties of entertainment including online streaming video, file transfer, and games. It has successfully overcome the economic slowdown during this COVID-19 lockdown and helped hundreds of businesses to increase their growth even during the pandemic season. SHAREit offers various unique and high-performing branding and advertising solutions and has seen a growth in advertisers in 5 major segments – food, video/music, ecommerce, gaming, fintech.

SHAREit is a global technology company, according to AppAnnie, SHAREit app was the 6th most downloaded app in 2019 across the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store. There are more than 1.8 billion users worldwide with Monthly Active Users (MAU) exceeded 600 million globally and 75+million MAU in Indonesia. SHAREit operates in 45 different languages.

