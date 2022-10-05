SHAREit expands its B2B footprint into Vietnam, partners with Tyroo to help domestic apps grow business globally

Focus will be to drive global user growth and monetisation for mobile app publishers in Southeast Asia’s game development hub

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SHAREit Group, a global technology company, today announces the partnership of its flagship app SHAREit, with Tyroo , a leading APAC Ad-tech platform for growth marketing. With this partnership, Tyroo will enable SHAREit to be made available to local B2C mobile apps and developers, especially gaming apps, as an ad platform to fuel their growth within Vietnam and in other countries from Vietnam.

SHAREit app is a file sharing and content streaming platform that enjoys a wide user base in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa etc. Due to its sticky audience, it also acts as a growth platform for brands. This partnership will strengthen SHAREit’s presence in Vietnam through Tyroo’s expertise and resources in the market, creating a unique ecosystem that enhances effective user acquisition and monetisation campaigns that maximises their impact as well as enables an innovative experience for brands and users.

Vietnam’s tech industry is expanding rapidly, on the back of the government’s implementation of a national digital transformation strategy for 2025. As Southeast Asia’s game development hub, Vietnam is home to 20% of game publishers that are headquartered in the region including Southeast Asia and Australia, News Zealand combined. This includes renowned studios like Gamelift, Ubisoft and VNG. SHAREit is excited to empower local game studios together with Tyroo, to help them reach a variety of gamers across the globe and within Vietnam.

“In Vietnam, mobile gaming is a rapidly growing app category with massive potential. Mirroring this growth, we see over 10 million gaming apps being shared daily on SHAREit by our users all over the world. SHAREit also supports over 100 gaming publishers on global user growth efforts through our unique suite of performance solutions.” says Lisa Dominguez, Regional VP at SHAREit Group. “Together with Tyroo, we are excited to bring SHAREit’s best performance marketing capabilities to the Vietnam mobile gaming space and drive growth and monetisation for local app developers at a global scale.”

“At Tyroo, we are driven to help advertisers succeed. Our data-driven media solutions are tailored to help clients achieve their goals. We are confident that our performance-based delivery systems will get competitive CPI’s and better RoAS for advertisers via this partnership. We are also excited for this partnership as it will enable us to further support our strong local network of gaming developers. We have been in this market for the last couple of years, and over time we have built depth in the local gaming industry, which also happens to be one of the fastest in the world, and it’s exciting to further aid growth by offering advertisers the need of the hour. ” Akshay Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer, at Tyroo says, “We look forward to working with SHAREit to create in-depth, hyperlocal advertising solutions for these apps, reaching new & loyal users all over the world – from emerging to developed markets like the US.”

SHAREit is a mobile app that provides users with digital entertainment content and utility functions such as file sharing, cache cleaning, and file management. For businesses, SHAREit Group offers expertise in key categories such as gaming, e-commerce and fintech, and provides mobile advertising solutions that connect advertisers to over 2.4 billion SHAREit Group users worldwide. According to the latest AppsFlyer Performance Report released in 2022, SHAREit ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories, No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

https://www.ushareit.com/