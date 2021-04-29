Shares buoyed by last-minute buying

The main stock index benefited from last-minute bargain hunting, allowing it to close the trading day at its high on Thursday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) climbed 0.28 percent or 18.37 points to its intraday high of 6,487.51, while the broader All Shares gained 0.26 percent or 18.37 points to finish at 3,967.96.

Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Claire Alviar said there was increased hope that the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) would help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday announced that Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under MECQ until May 14.

The local bourse, however, stayed in the red during most of the day as it opened at 6,453.26 and fell to its day low of 6,420.94 before closing at its high.

“The local bourse traded mostly in the red territory after the government extended the MECQ in Greater Manila, which would adversely affect those businesses that are prohibited to operate, as well as those whose operations are at a limited capacity only… It is [also] expected to slow down economic recovery,” Alviar said.

“But on a positive note, hopes to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases have increased which brought the index in the green,” she added.

Alviar said the overnight performance of Wall Street likewise weighed on the market’s intraday session.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.48 percent, 0.08 percent and 0.28 percent, respectively.

Trading remained weak as net value turnover stood at P4.41 billion, lower than Wednesday’s P4.96 billion.

For his part, AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said the decline in the daily average of new Covid-19 cases prompted some optimism among investors.

Mangun said trading volumes remaining low signals “a lack of interest from investors due to the uncertainty and the lack of justification for high valuations.”

The sentiment is also subdued due to expectations of dismal first quarter economic data, according to Mangun.

Most local sectors survived led by mining and oil at 2.73 percent, while conglomerates were the sole decliner at 0.24 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 4.23 billion shares valued at P4.73 billion.

Winners outpaced losers, 107 to 92, while 45 securities were unchanged.