Shares to continue tracking Covid situation

Analysts expect the local bourse to track developments in the country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation, quarantine restrictions to be implemented after September, and the release of some major economic data.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco sees the market still taking cues from the local pandemic situation as the daily number of cases continue to decline.

“If the decline continues, then it may spur positive sentiment in the market,” he noted.

Tantiangco said investors would also be anticipating the decision of the government on new social restriction measures in the country after September as easement of restrictions could prompt local shares to climb.

He added that the latest confidence surveys of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showing the optimism of consumers and businesses for the upcoming quarter might also improve the sentiment for this trading week.

The release of the latest IHS Markit Philippines manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is also expected to provide clues on how the local economy is fairing, according to Tantiangco.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said the market would take cues from the status of the quarantine restrictions in the country for October, which will depend on the number of daily cases.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Limlingan continued that investors would also look out for the developments in the debt obligations of China’s Evergrande and the quarter end rebalancing.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort also cited the decision on the country’s social restrictions among major catalysts for the market, along with the progress in the local Covid-19 vaccination program.

Aside from the release of the manufacturing data, Ricafort said the release of the figures on unemployment, bank loans and M3 or domestic liquidity would also be anticipated.

Limlingan has set resistance at 7,050, while support is at 6,850.

Tantiangco, on the other hand, sees initial support at the market’s 10-day exponential moving average, which is currently at 6,908.80, followed by the 50-day exponential moving average, presently at 6,788.51.

Resistance, meanwhile, is seen at the 7,000 to 7,100 range.

Last week, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index added 0.52 percent or 36.25 points to conclude at 6,951.53 on Friday, boosted by the overnight climb of Wall Street and hopes on the further easement of local social restrictions.