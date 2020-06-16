Sharing views and touching hearts

AS the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage and even rebound in wave after undulating wave (after the initial “remission,” for lack of a better description), seminars which saw friends physically greeting each other have rapidly given way to what have come to be called “webinars,” where presenters of the latest and most fashionable socioeconomic or even political and strategic topics deliver their opinions over online communication platforms, with participants tuning in instead of turning up.

As a frequent presenter of such topics, I have obligingly taken part in a number of such webinars, mostly as a presenter, but sometimes as an audience member, as well — just listening in online, but otherwise keeping quiet. Even during a physical seminar, or now during a webinar, I have this longstanding, what I unashamedly claim to be a “polite” habit of trying my best not to unduly ask “sophisticated” questions, much less brazenly interject, when it is others’ turns to speak and my turn to listen.

Unless, of course, when the content of a presentation touches upon some particular subject I feel passionate about, or when I feel the presenter has deliberately or inadvertently given out incorrect or specious information, or engaged in outright propaganda which, if left unchallenged, could somehow morph into accepted “truth.” In that case, I would as a matter of fact lay out what I consider to be fact in order to set the record straight, or, if I am in a more “playful” mood, ask what could be deceptively sarcastic questions.

But such instances are indeed rare, and I mostly keep my humble opinion to myself unless, of course, the presenter or sometimes the moderator somehow picks me out from among the audience and actually ask me to speak out, typically either because they want to fill out the allotted time period of the event due to a scarcity of questions from the audience or the presenter concerned is running out of presentable materials, or because the organizers would like to make the event more “lively” and hopefully more attractive in the future, thus instigating me to be the rabble-rouser to “enliven” the event by expressing contrarian and sometimes even controversial opinions. I try my best to oblige or entertain such requests, but of course I am realistic enough to know the “boundaries” of my opinions, which should, at the very least, not get myself, the organizers and even participants into trouble, legal, moral or otherwise.

Do I expect the converse in return, namely when it comes to my turn to speak in an online or offline event, others would similarly not unduly interject or ask “difficult” questions? Of course it would be presumptuous of me to make such expectation, as the mainstream of the global society — and webinars, especially, do reach far and away — value freedom of expression as a basic human right and who am I to deny them such fundamental right when I myself am holding the privilege of being an invited or designated presenter in the particular event. So, instead I have to cultivate the ability to “handle” a huge and varying barrage of questions, comments requiring responses or even fierce criticism, mostly about current affairs or what is going on around the world or in particular localities.

Some of these elicitations could be downright personal, laying bare some of my core beliefs and practices or even livelihood. But the cruel and inconvenient realities of modern life is such that I cannot just dismiss without a response, or respond angrily with not so kind words to such provocative reactions. Instead I have to either patiently explain my positions or deftly deflect the elicitations to another day, or refer to some other perhaps more authoritative repository of “wisdom.” The results may not be entirely satisfactory to the questioners, but it is perhaps the best that I can do under often imperfect and trying circumstances.

And there are some basic principles, which I hold dearly when I have the opportunity or privilege to present, to query or, yes, to write. The first is what I would term “transcendence.” Let’s take an example. Many of us, myself included, would have encountered some forms of discrimination, racial, socioeconomic or otherwise, of varying degrees of severity. It could be just a subtle turn of phrase expressed by others which offends our sense of dignity or decency or fundamental principle of fair play or equity, or it could be a discriminatory dismissal or denial of opportunity despite full-fledged qualifications. My style is such that when I do point out such past or present discriminatory circumstances in an unrelated public event, I would try not to just treat it as a public lamentation to evoke sympathy or empathy. Rather, I would try to summarize the particular instance and use it as an illustration for a “bigger,” more sociopolitically relevant point, or two. I would have to “transcend” myself above and beyond my personal indignance of the discriminatory anecdote and use it cleverly to advance my public arguments for the removal or reduction of such discrimination or discriminatory practices in a modern, progressive, global society. Only then do I feel a “purpose,” that I did my best to advance some “good” for humanity, and not just indulge in self-pity, to say the least.

Which brings me to a second principle of my public expression — that I should try my best to present what I sincerely consider to be facts or at least realities. This is of course easier said than done, as it requires not only bountiful reading of both “serious” books and “casual” pop-browsing, but also close following of developments in current affairs, and sometimes going down “to the ground” to get a firsthand feel of popular (and yes, sometimes populist) sentiments. Then the presenter would have to somehow weave these “raw” (and hopefully truthful, factual and realistic) material into the particular narrative to be delivered. Sincerity is key, as one indeed does need to speak from one’s heart, but transcending oneself to reach the hearts of others.