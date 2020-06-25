“Sharon Cuneta airs frustration over bashing on social media: ‘Napakasakit ng pinagdaraanan namin ngayon’”

Sharon Cuneta couldn’t help but express her dismay over the different problems confronting her and her family right now.

With all the issues confronting her and her family right now, Megastar Sharon Cuneta couldn’t help but question the “moral compass” of individuals, who did nothing but hurt her and her family.

She began: “I still cannot understand how many can hurt others like it is nothing to them, even when those they hurt couldn’t even THINK of hurting other people for no reason except to do so. Where is my countrymen’s moral compass?”

Admitting that she has tolerated these kinds of behavior for the longest time, she noted that she has had enough with people whom she described as “paid.”

“Kay tatapang na nating magbitiw ng di lang masasakit kundi di malunok na mga salitang parang hindi tayo magkakababayan. Masyado nang tinotolerate, kundi man ine-encourage – at karamihan ay binabayaran pa para manira ng kapwa,” she stated.

Sharon compared the bashing she’s been receiving on social with the criticisms she has faced on social media with her experience in showbiz throughout the years. The 54-year-old actress noted that unlike in social where she gets to answer the issues surrounding her to clear her name through interviews, almost everything that they take a stand for always becomes associated with her husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

“Sa showbiz kung saan lumaki ako, sanay kami sa intriga. At alam namin kung sino ang nang-iintriga sa amin. Sanay kaming humaharap sa isa’t-isa sa interviews at sa sagutan hanggang magkalinawan. Ngayon, anumang bukambibig ko, ng sinoman sa mga anak kong may kanya-kanya namang isip, ay pipilipitin at ididikit sa anumang ginagawa o sinasabi ng kanilang ama sa pagiging politiko niya. Damay kami kahit may iba’t-iba naman kaming issue. At ang baluktot, pilit itinutuwid. Ganyan na pala tayo kababa ngayon bilang mga Pinoy. Di lang pala chismis,” she stated.

The actress stressed that she could no longer take the fact that even those close to her like her friends would do things behind her back.

“Nakakapagod na rin ang may kaibigan sa isang panig, habang ang sarili mong dugo at laman ay nabababoy at nasasaktan ng wala namang proteksyon mula sa kaibigan kahit mahal ka pa. Panahon na sigurong iuntog ang ulo ko sa pader,” she stated.

Explaining why she always comes to her daughter’s defense, the Kapamilya star noted it’s natural for a mother to put her family first.

“Para pag nakikita ko ang sakit sa mga mata ng mga anak ko kapag may masasakit na naririnig at nababasa, hindi na ako kailangan bumalanse sa pagiging kaibigan at INA. Dahil natural lang naman na ang pagiging INA ANG MAS HAMAK NA MAHALAGA … Napakasakit ng pinagdaraanan namin ngayon,” she said.

On her decision to marry her husband Kiko, she said: “Kaya nga ako nag-asawa kasi matinong tao si Kiko, at gusto ko tumahimik na ng paunti-unti ang buhay ko. Lalo lang palang gugulo.”

Sharon went on to say that the recent issue she and her family had to go through made her appreciate what showbiz life has to offer.

“Mas naaappreciate ko ang showbiz ngayon … pagmamahal at intriga lang ang haharapin mo; madaling ayusin ang intriga, libre at napakasarap ng minamahal ka ng walang panig panig tulad ng politika,” she added.

“Bahala na ang Diyos sa amin. Siya naman ang may control sa lahat. Huwag natin bolahin ang ating sarili na tao ang may control sa lahat. Bukas puede magunaw ang mundo kung nanaisin ng Diyos. Dapat ang kaluluwa mo ang sure na ihanda mo. Ganon lang po. God bless us all.”

Sharon Cuneta’s daughter Frankie has recently been the target of bashing on social media after taking a stand against rape culture.