“Sharon Cuneta defends husband Francis Pangilinan from #OustKiko campaign: ‘Going too far’”

Sharon Cuneta reacts to the viral campaign which hopes to oust her husband from the government’s constitutional charter panel.

After dealing with issues like defending her daughter Frankie Pangilinan from malicious threats online as well as shielding her family from various issues, Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta is once again up in arms as she shared her reaction to another issue, this time aimed at her husband senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. After the hashtag #OustKiko trended on Twitter last July 15, her daughter Frankie, alleged that a group on social media is pushing for charter change by removing the minority lawmaker from the helm of the charter panel. The Megastar reacted to the move, which speculated as an opposition member, Kiko would be ousted as chair of the chamber’s Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

On her Instagram account, Sharon shared a screen shot of lawyer and advocate Chel Diokno’s recent tweet questioning the motives behind the #OustKiko campaign online. Sharon wrote, “So now, my husband naman. I want to refrain from posting about politics na, but sorry po – I have to stand up for what is right – especially if it involves someone I love. Matagal ko na pinalampas ang mga pamimintas at masasakit na salita laban sa asawa ko, pero hindi na po kaya ng pamilya namin. Lalo na ng mga anak naming wala namang malay at di hiniling na dito sa pamilya namin sila isilang. I wonder who’ll be next? Going too far. So sad. O, Pilipinas naming mahal…ano na ang ginagawa sa iyo…Dear God, You are alive, You see all, You know all. We trust only in YOU. Kalma lang. Nandyan ang Panginoon. At KAMI, NANANALIG SA KANIYA. Bilog ang mundo. At mapalad ang inaapi. God bless us all. #enoughisenough”