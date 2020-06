“Sharon Cuneta exposes former friend Ronald Carballo: ‘Napakaitim ng budhi mo’”

Sharon Cuneta shows she will not back down as she continues to reveal ugly facts about showbiz reporter Ronald Carballo on social media.

Photo Credit: Ronaldo C. Carballo Facebook

After first posting about showbiz reporter Ronald Carballo on her social media accounts last June 20, Sharon Cuneta shared another post, showing she is not yet done with exposing her former friend who had reportedly backstabbed her many times already in the press.

The 54-year-old actress explained what could have possibly started Ronald’s backstabbing towards her and her family after their initially close relationship. Sharon did not mince words when describing how she felt about his actions, saying “Napakaitim ng budhi mo” and “wala kang utang na loob.”

The Megastar ended her post by saying that she will not allow him to continue to abuse her name and her children’s name anymore and vowed that even if it takes all her savings, she will go on the offensive this time against him. Sharon made sure to tag the writer-director’s Instagram account at the end of the post.

She wrote,

“Just a ‘sample’ of how low a former friend has gone, whose chance at a showbiz writing career was given to him by Viva Films during my first movie; who became close to me because of his humility and gratefulness; who was welcomed by even my Mommy and treated with love and kindness—and oh man—GENEROSITY from my whole family; who was sadly swallowed by the showbiz system when he finally experienced money and men because of his perceived ‘influence,’ which I assume nagkaroon siya dahil sa alam ng tao na close kaming magkaibigan, therefore naging parang ‘authority’ siya sa buhay ko as in pag all things about me, siya ang tatanungin. Feeling ko kaya siya galit, kasi nung nawala ako sa kanya dahil nga bumaligtad ang ugali niya at natuto nang manggamit, manloko at manira ng kapwa, nawalan na siya ng kredibilidad. Sa nagdaang napakaraming taon, sinisiraan niya ako. Wala na pala akong saysay sa paningin niya pero ako ng ako ang sinusulat niya! I think hindi lang masama ang ugali nito. I think he needs professional help. Kahihiyan ng bading nation ang pinagsasabi at lalo na ang mga pinaggagawa nitong taong ito. Di ko nga alam kung obsessed sa akin o possesed! Di naman puedeng single white female sya kasi di naman siya babae o tomboy. Chaka kung tatawagin ko siyang babae, lalaki, tomboy o bakla, nakaka-offend sa lahat ng kasarian eh! Sino ba naman ang may gustong may kasanib na ganyan? Buhay na buhay ang Diyos. Napakaitim ng budhi mo. WALA KANG UTANG NA LOOB. Di ko ugaling manumbat. Pero di mo ba naisip na kung di ka lang sana nagbago at close tayo mula noon hanggang ngayon, kung gano na sana UMASENSO AT GUMANDA ANG BUHAY MO? Humanda ka. Binaboy mo kami ng mga anak ko. Lalo ang panganay ko. IBANG USAPAN NA ITO. KAHIT MAUBOS LAHAT NG IPON KO… basta HUMANDA KA… @direk_ronald”