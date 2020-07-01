“Sharon Cuneta hopes Leni Robredo becomes president in 2022: ‘Baka sakaling bumalik ang pagka disente’”

Sharon Cuneta is rooting for Vice President Leni Robredo to become the next leader.

“Pagkatapos ng term ni Pangulong Duterte, sana talaga manalo si VP Leni kung tumakbo siya. Baka sakaling bumalik ang pagka disente ng karamihan sa atin,” Sharon said during her Instagram live video on June 29.

The Megastar said that she has been distancing herself from politics and in fact she did not endorse any presidential candidate in the 2016 elections.

“Ang gusto ko talagang maging presidente noon si Sen. Grace Poe. Isa pang ubod ng disente… Hindi ko siya makapanya noon dahil si Kiko was with the administration. I wanted Sen. Grace Poe to win, at alam ni Tatay (Duterte) ‘yun,” she said.

Though she noted that she did campaign for Robredo who was running for the Vice Presidential seat in 2016 since she could attest to the honorable public service that Robredo and her late husband Jesse have provided the people of Bicol back then.

“Kasi from Sec. Jesse Robredo, the late Jesse, alam ko na talaga ‘yung mag-asawang ‘yun. Sobrang walang corruption sa record ni Sec. Jesse na naging mayor at si VP Leni hindi pa siya tumatakbo noon, napaka-disente talaga,” Sharon said.

She reiterated that she hopes Robredo becomes the next president.

“I don’t know what’s happened to our country. I hope VP Leni runs for president next time, dahil hindi na rin naman makakatakbo si Tatay (Duterte) next time. One term lang di ba?” she said.

She continued, “Nakakatakot na kasi… Ngayon lang ako naka-experience ng ganito.”